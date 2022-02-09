NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves (10-9, 10-7 SAC) earned a tough victory over the visiting Wingate Bulldogs (16-6, 12-6 SAC) on Feb. 2, in Eleazer Arena.

The teams started the game by trading baskets on their way to a 5-5 tie two minutes into the contest before Marcus Ford hit a three to put the Wolves ahead. However, the Bulldogs would use a 13-2 run of their own to take an 18-12 lead, but Ford was once again the hot hand that kept the Wolves close, converting eight consecutive points by himself to tie the game at 18-18. The Wolves then ended the half on a high note with a 14-3 run that had them leading the Bulldogs by a score of 32-24 at the halftime break behind an outstanding 20-point first half from senior Marcus Ford.

Malakhi Stremlow started the second half with a bang as he hit a pair of threes to extend the Wolves’ lead to 14 points. The Bulldogs cut that lead in half with a 7-0 run, but Stremlow and TJ Brown were there to answer with a bucket and a pair of free throws. It would then be a back-and-forth affair, but the Bulldogs were slowly cutting down the lead down to as close as four points. However, Brown put the game away with four-straight points that would ultimately secure the 62-57 victory over Wingate.

Ford led the way with 23 points after his impressive first half while also securing seven rebounds. Stremlow had 15 points of his own while Brown had a solid stat line of 13 points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, QuanDaveon McCollum scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds, including the 500th of his Newberry College career.