WCS head football coach resigns

WHITMIRE — Whitmire Community School Head Football Coach Charlie Jenkins has announced his resignation, as of last week.

Jenkins has spent the last eight seasons as the head football coach at Whitmire Community School, compiling a 34-44 record. Jenkins has coached at Union County, Saluda and Mid-Carolina before completing his career at Whitmire. His teams made the playoffs each of his eight seasons, winning the region title in 2019. Jenkins plans to spend more time watching his son participate in sports.