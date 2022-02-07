NHS athletics recognized

Four Newberry High School football players were recognized for being selected to the South Carolina Football Coaches Association 2A All-State Team. Pictured, left to right: Superintendent Alvin Pressley, Joe Brehmer, Coye Cutshall, Zack Chalmers, KJ Robinson, Coach Phil Strickland. Courtesy of NCSD

NEWBERRY — Several Newberry High School athletes were recognized by the Newberry County School Board on Jan. 24.

From the football team, four players were recognized for being selected to the South Carolina Football Coaches Association 2A All-State Team.

• Joe Brehmer – totaled 63 tackles and forced two fumbles this season.

• Zack Chalmers – totaled 41 receptions for 533 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

• Coye Cutshall – an offensive lineman who graded out at 88% over the course of the season with over 50 pancake blocks.

• KaTavian “KJ” Robinson – totaled 1,807 rushing yards on 249 attempts, averaging 7.3 yards per carry scoring 26 touchdowns on the season.

Chalmers was also selected to participate in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

“Congratulations to these outstanding football players and their Coach, Phil Strickland,” said Dr. Carson Ware, chief human resources officer for the Newberry County School District.

Elizabeth Yi was selected to the South Carolina Association of Women’s Sports All-State Tennis Team. She finished the season with a 14-1 overall record. Yi’s tennis coach is Mike Hughes.

