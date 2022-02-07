The Carolinian Society 2022 Debutantes

Jordan Michelle Cary Courtesy of The Carolinian Society Jordyn Alana Clark Courtesy of The Carolinian Society

NEWBERRY — The Carolinian Society’s annual ball was held on Saturday, January 8, at the Old Newberry Hotel in Newberry.

Dr. Charles Clinton Harshaw, chairman of the Board of Governors, the debutantes and their parents, received members and guests. Following the reception, the debutantes were introduced by the ball chairman, Mr. George Foster Senn Jr.

Jordan Michelle Cary, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chad Robert Cary, was presented by her father and escorted by Michael Owen Wilson. Miss Cary is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Per Verner Gustafsson and Mr. and Mrs. James Robert Cary.

Jordyn Alana Clark, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Bret Alan Clark, was presented by her father and escorted by Adam Kesler. Miss Clark is the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. James Gerald Baughcome Sr. and Mr. and Mrs. James Larry Clark.

Vanessa Charlene Harshaw, daughter of Dr. Charles Clinton and the late Mrs. Paula Lynn Johnson Harshaw, was presented by her father and escorted by Austin Lynn Bercume. Miss Harshaw is the granddaughter of Mrs. Charlie William Johnson and the late Mr. Johnson and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edgar Harshaw.

Attending his first ball was James Channing Franklin Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. James Channing Franklin. Julia Ellen Daniel attended as his date. He was introduced by his parents.

Serving on the Board of Governors of the Carolinian Society with Dr. Charles Clinton Harshaw are Colonel and Mrs. Richard Scott Cain, Mr. and Mrs. Jared Luther Long, Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Dean Roberts, Dr. and Mrs. Bret Alan Clark and Mr. and Mrs. James Channing Franklin.

The Ball Committee included Mr. and Mrs. George Foster Senn Jr., Dr. and Mrs. John Norris Long and Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Boyd Smith. The Protocol Committee was represented by Mr. and Mrs. Roy Doggett Whitaker and Dr. and Mrs. John Norris Long.