NEWBERRY — Singer-songwriting Shawn Colvin stopped the industry in its tracks when her album “Steady On” was released in 1989. The following spring, she took home the Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album. Since then, she’s redefined the Americana sound, changing the music industry as a whole.

She’s released twelve albums, written a critically acclaimed memoir, maintained a non-stop national and international touring schedule, appeared on countless television and radio programs, had her songs featured in major motion pictures and created a remarkable canon of work. Collaborations with Patty Griffin, Emmylou Harris, Alison Krauss, James Taylor, Bruce Hornsby, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Steve Earle and Jakob Dylan showcase only a fraction of her artistic strength. Her songs are slow-release works of craft and catharsis that become treasured, lifetime companions for their listeners.

“I was 32 years old, and the dream of my life had been fulfilled,” Colvin said. “Not only because I made an album, but mostly because I had written or co-written every song–a hard-won accomplishment. I was so proud. My feeling was then—and still is—that if I never made another album, “Steady On” would have been enough.”

The three-time Grammy winner returns to her roots for an acoustic performance of “Steady On” in its entirety.

Join The Newberry Opera House on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. for a special evening. To purchase tickets, call 803-276-6264 or visit newberryoperahouse.com.