Shovels are lined up for the service at the site of Trinity AME’s new sanctuary.

Rev. Dr. Charmaine M. Ragin-Merrick, presiding elder of the Newberry District, was the speaker for the groundbreaking ceremony.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — After seven years of waiting, Trinity AME Church has broken ground on a new sanctuary to be build on the site where the old building once stood.

According to the church, the old structure was badly damaged in a storm and after years of planning, a formal groundbreaking ceremony was held this past Sunday.

“Seven years ago we lost our sanctuary during an ice storm and since then our membership has prayed and worked tirelessly towards acquiring a new sanctuary. The Lord has blessed and has now made it possible for us to erect a new house of worship where the old one stood,” said Rev. Dr. Bobby Seepersaud in a letter announcing the groundbreaking. “We are thrilled that God has once again delivered on His promise that says: ‘Whatever you ask, believing, you shall receive.’”

The church will be located at 1338 Green Tree Road in Newberry, near the Silverstreet area of the county.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.