Lady Wolves roll past Mars Hill

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves women’s basketball team took down Mars Hill on Jan. 8, 71-46 in a crucial conference win to get their first victory of 2022, inside Eleazer Arena.

The Wolves opened the game on a 10-2 run, starting the game with a three-pointer from Courtney Virgo for the game’s first points. Mars Hill managed to put together a late first quarter surge to cut the lead down to two (12-10). The Mountain Lions run was silenced by a long two-pointer from Holly Davies to end the first.

Newberry extended their lead to ten points (34-24) going into halftime, behind three second-quarter three-pointers from Giulia Bongiorno who led the Wolves in scoring with 20 points in just three quarters.

The Wolves started the second half by putting on a defensive clinic, outscoring Mars Hill 26-8 in the third quarter. Newberry held Mars Hill scoreless in the first seven minutes of the third quarter. Bongiorno opened the second half with a steal and fast-break layup to send the Wolves on a 14-0 run that ran midway into the third period. The Wolves’ run was capped off by a three-pointer from England native Davies.

Bongiorno led all Wolves in scoring and assists with 20 points and four assists, while shooting an impressive 50% (4-8) from downtown. Mylaysia Gates was also a key player in the win, scoring nine points and snatching four rebounds. Virgo led the Wolves in rebounding with six accompanied by six points on 2-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Newberry finished the game shooting a stellar 44% from the field and 31% from three to defeat Mars Hill 71-46, just 11 points shy of their season-high (82).

With the win, the Wolves improved to 3-11 overall (3-8 SAC) and Mars Hill dropped to 1-11 (1-9 SAC) on the season. The Wolves have now won 11 straight against Mars Hill dating back to 2016.

Next up, the Newberry women’s basketball hits the road to face conference foe Catawba on Saturday, January 15 inside Abernathy Physical Education Center. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m.