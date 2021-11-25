Bulldogs top Christ Church in football playoff

GREENVILLE — For the first time since 2016, the Newberry High School Bulldogs will be playing for an upper-state championship this Friday, after their 26-24 victory at Christ Church Episcopal School in Greenville Friday, Nov. 19.

Even though it was all but freezing in Carson Stadium that evening, the Bulldogs were literally firing on all cylinders with a packed visiting stands, as well as an entire team not ready to spend all of Thanksgiving Day at home.

On the first offensive play of the evening, Bulldog quarterback Zy Epps scored on an 86-yard run, as the PAT put Newberry ahead 7-0 less than a minute into the game.

The Cavaliers fumbled the ensuing kick-off to the Bulldogs and KJ Robinson scored from nine yards out several plays later for the 13-0 score, as the Cavalier offense had yet to even touch the ball.

Christ Church scored on an 68 yard touchdown run for the 13-7 score. But OD Robinson returned the ensuing kick-off 92 yards for the touchdown for the 20-7 score with 5:47 left in the first half.

Christ Church finished the half on a 10-0 run to cut the Newberry lead to 20-17 at the break.

The Cavaliers scored on the third quarter opening possession, as they had their only lead of the evening, 24-20.

Newberry’s defense stopped Christ Church on a fourth-and-inches 34 yards from the end zone in the waning moments of the third quarter.

With 8:46 left in the game, Robinson scored on a touchdown run to end the scoring at 26-24.

Two possessions later, Newberry’s Coye Cutshall’s punt pinned the Cavaliers inside their own 20. Only needing a potential field goal to win the game and all three time-outs to their credit, the first offensive play for Christ Church ended in a three-yard sack. After an incomplete pass, Christ Church called a time-out to set up their third-and-13 scenario.

The Cavaliers were sacked on the next play, as they sent their punting team out with 2:55 left in the game.

With Newberry looking for the fake punt, Christ Church called their second time-out of the possession, as they sent their offense back onto the field. The fourth down pass was incomplete. Newberry was able to run out the clock for the win after the turnover on downs.

Newberry, who started the season at 2-4, is now 7-5 on the season. The Bulldogs will travel to Fairfield Central to play region foe Gray Collegiate for the 2A upper-state regional championship. Game time is 7:30 p.m. Friday Nov. 26.

If the Bulldogs pull of the win this week, they will play for the state championship on Dec. 3 at Benedict College against the winner of Barnwell vs. Silver Bluff.