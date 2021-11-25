SCDOT plans for federal infrastructure funding

SOUTH CAROLINA — The bipartisan infrastructure package will integrate into SCDOT’s 10-year plan to upgrade and improve South Carolina’s road and bridge network.

The 10-year plan was launched in 2018 and is backed by a combination of state and federal funds, including having already incorporated into it the baseline funding included in the bipartisan federal infrastructure funding package. The 10-year plan is focused on repaving thousands of miles of highways in the state, replacing hundreds of bridges, widening of critical segments of interstates and improving many rural roads to drive down our state’s rural fatality rate.

The bipartisan federal infrastructure package also included some additional funding, above and beyond the baseline levels. The additional federal funding is projected to be approximately $250 million per year and will flow directly to SCDOT for incorporation into the 10-year plan.

“The bipartisan infrastructure package will enable SCDOT to boost investment in projects designed to improve safety, mobility and the quality of life for the residents, businesses and visitors in the Palmetto State,” said South Carolina’s Secretary of Transportation, Christy A. Hall. “In addition, the measure provides much needed flexibility at the state level, cuts red tape, streamlines project development and provides a reliable, stable federal funding stream for the next five years.”

The SCDOT Commission has already approved the deployment of the additional funds in the following manner to supplement and enhance the previously adopted 10-year plan:

• $100 million boost for regional mobility projects. This funding will nearly double our annual investment for projects to combat congestion in the urban areas and economic development/mobility needs in the rural areas. Investment in these types of projects are critical in order to keep pace with the rapid growth of our state and to aid the rural areas ability to be competitive.

• $69 million boost for more bridge projects. This will increase the 10-year target from replacing/rehabbing 465 bridges across the state to 500 bridges by 2027.

• $30 million boost for interstate widening projects. This will assist in financially supporting SCDOT’s aggressive interstate widening program as part of the 10-year plan.

• $21 million boost for safety projects across the state. This will enable S.C. to address some significant issues regarding roadway departure, bike/pedestrian safety and other identified roadway safety concerns.

• $15 million for large, capital drainage projects. This funding is associated with improving the resilience of the network. USDOT is also expected to issue guidance in the near future regarding the allowable uses of the funding. It is anticipated that the funding will be used to repair and upgrade major drainage facilities on the state-owned network.

• $13 million for electric vehicle charging/infrastructure projects. This is funding designated specifically by Congress, with USDOT expected to issue guidance in the near future regarding the allowable uses of the funding. It is anticipated that the funding will be utilized for purposes such as providing charging infrastructure at rest areas, welcome centers and/or transit facilities.

• $2 million for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). This funding is designated specifically by Congress for this purpose and is expected to help fund sidewalk and other modal improvements across the state.

SCDOT will now move forward with identifying, ranking and prioritizing additional projects to fit within these enhanced and expanded programs in the 10-year plan using objective and quantifiable factors in accordance with state law.

Finally, it is important to note that the higher federal funding levels will require a higher level of state matching funds.

“South Carolina will need to dedicate an additional $100-200 million annually in matching funds in order to ensure that our state does not leave any federal funds due to South Carolina on the table and to effectively leverage the massive discretionary grant opportunities that are now available through USDOT,” said Hall.