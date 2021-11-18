Wolves wrestlers late comeback falls short

NEWBERRY — Kaleb Haven looked down and out as time ticked down in his 197-pound bout against Belmont Abbey’s Logan Branham, but Haven was able to get a reversal to get to within 9-8 to send a packed and energized Eleazer Arena into a frenzy.

With the riding time point secured the bout would be heading to overtime, but Branham was able to escape as time expired to give him the 10-8 decision and clinch the match for the 25th ranked Crusaders, the first dual loss for the Wolves since a 28-13 defeat to Limestone on January 27, 2020.

The match started off in the 125-pound class where 12th-ranked Zach Shupp got the Eleazer Arena crowd on their feet early with a pin 2:08 into the first period against Brandon Crowder. Shupp dominated the bout from the beginning earning a four-point near fall just a few seconds before the pin was called. It was Shupp’s tenth win in his Newberry career, the seventh of which came via pin and it gave the Scarlet and Gray an early 6-0 lead.

The Crusaders would not go quietly as they rallied off three-straight decisions in the 133, 141, and 149 weight classes to quickly flip the match in their favor by a 9-6 score line. In the 157 class, Will Evans, ranked eighth in the preseason NWCA poll, stopped the bleeding with his decision over Tyler Gregor to tie the match back up at nine. However, the Crusaders dealt a major blow in the match in the 165-pound class as John Dean earned a tech fall on Nolan Wheeler to give the Crusaders five crucial team points. However, Caleb Spears fought back in the 174 class with a major decision to pull the Wolves back within one point. The Crusaders responded back at the 184 bout as Connor Billingsley got a decision over Armando Acosta. Then with a chance to clinch the match, Logan Branham silenced the electric crowd with a last second escape to put the Crusaders lead out of reach heading to the 285-pound bout. The heavyweight bout was a defensive duel that saw each wrestler record two escapes and Devon Rice awarded the decision after three overtime periods due to having the riding time advantage; adding three points to the Wolves score to conclude the match at 20-16.

In exhibition matches, Belmont Abbey earned two tech falls over Marco Johnson and Ernest Allen, a pin over Jacob Lesley. John Carroll earned a last second decision by taking down Bowdy Boyce as time expired to conclude the night.