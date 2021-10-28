NEWBERRY — Welcoming conference foe Lenoir-Rhyne to town, the Newberry women’s soccer team endured over 100 grueling minutes of scoreless play before sophomore Jaidyn Jacobs came through with a 30-yard strike to end the match with a walk-off goal on Oct. 23.

With the second-place Bears riding a three-game winning streak with a 11-1 scoring margin over that span, the Wolves faced one of their toughest opponents yet this season.

The second half began with the Wolves generating an early advantage with a corner kick, but they were once again denied a shot. The Bears soon took control of the pace of play, making crisp passes and using their size advantage to win 50/50 balls.

With the increased time of possession, Lenoir-Rhyne attempted 11 shots in the second half, but Delaney Hood was up to the task, making four saves in the period to keep the game scoreless. The Wolves’ offense woke up in the 78th minute when Jacobs launched a deep shot that looked sure to go in, But the ball ricocheted off the crossbar.

With the clock ticking down, the Bears brought everyone up in one last attempt to score in regulation, but the Newberry defense held strong and the game remained scoreless.

In the 103rd minute, Hood booted the ball downfield where it was misplayed by a defender, gathering up the ball at midfield, Jacobs took a couple touches to move forward before launching a gorgeous shot into the upper-left corner of the goal. With the golden goal ending the match, the Wolves’ bench ran onto the field to celebrate.

While Jacobs had the heroic moment at the end, the Newberry defense played a tremendous game to stymie a dangerous offense. With seven saves on the day, Hood made some stellar plays to earn her second shutout of the season.