CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Alaya Lindquist ran the tenth fastest 6k time in program history to help the Newberry women’s cross country team to a ninth place finish in the SAC Cross Country Championships. This finish was the best placement for the Wolves at the event since the 2011 race hosted by Tusculum. Wingate, the preseason favorite to win this meet, swept both team titles.

Lindquist paced the Newberry harriers with a time of 25:56.5. She was followed closely, by Reagan Wells with a time of 26:02.5. Either Lindquist or Wells have led the Newberry squad at each race this season.

The next Wolves runner to cross the line was Ahja Amos with a time of 27:00.0. She was followed by a pack of three Wolves in Kenia Smith, Kensley Dantzler, and Allison McCauley with times of 28:01, 28:02, and 28:16, respectively. Mandy Kirkley and Diana Gutierrez were next across the line with times of 28:39 and 28:55. Savannah Burkett and Tashayna Flinch rounded out the pack with times of 29:43 and 31:34.

Newberry now looks to conclude their season in two weeks at the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships at the Milikin Arboretum in Spartanburg.