NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s tennis program fell 7-0 to the Lions of Emmanuel College (Ga.) on Wednesday.

Emmanuel got off to an early advantage, defeating Stratas Anastopoulo and Leo Zancheta 3-6 at the third doubles position. Marcel Schomburg and Lawrence Friedland put up a strong performance at second-doubles, but it was not enough as they fell by a score of 4-6, securing the doubles point for the Lions.

In singles, Mateo Bivol and Anastopoulo each fell at the first and third singles positions.

Enzo Blavignat, Schomburg, and Friedland all required a third set to decide a winner, demonstrating how close the match was despite the overall score. At fifth singles, Blavignat secured the first set 7-6 before dropping the second set 5-7. However, he would lose the third set 0-6, securing the overall match for Emmanuel.

With the match decided, Schomburg and Frieldland would each play ten-point super-tiebreakers in lieu of a full third set. However, despite their best efforts, they would each fall by the narrowest of margins, with respective scores of 7-5, 6-7(4), [8-10] and 6-2, 6-7(9), [10-12].

Zancheta also fell at sixth-singles, 4-8, to round out the box score.