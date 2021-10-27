NBO finds new home at 1216 Main Street

The Newberry Observer has found its new home at 1216 Main Street, Newberry. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — With help from our corporate office, Champion Media, and our sister paper, The Sentinel-Progress, The Newberry Observer has moved into its new home at 1216 Main Street, Newberry (located in the Carpenter Building).

“We are very excited to help The Observer take this next step, downsizing to 1216 Main Street and help the city support the arts in the community with our old building. It was reviving to see the bustle of downtown Newberry as we helped move in on Friday! Stop in and see our new location and subscribe today to help us continue to support local journalism,” said Corey Champion, CFO of Champion Media.

As previously announced, the City of Newberry purchased the former NBO building for the new home for the Newberry Arts Center. The Newberry Observer had been located at the 1716 Main Street location since 1980, prior to that it was a Winn Dixie.

Following weeks of packing and de-cluttering, The Newberry Observer was ready to move into its new Main Street location on Oct. 22. Originally, NBO announced the new office would be located on Harrington Street, but due to unforeseen circumstances, that space was deemed unsuitable for The Observer.

Following an all day move, and setting up of new furniture and a weekend of painting, The Newberry Observer is officially moved in to 1216 Main Street, ready to assist customers.

“The whole process of moving is always taxing, but seeing the refreshed space that we have in the Carpenter Building is exhilarating. I am hoping this relocation reminds everyone that we are here to stay and our subscribers and advertising partners will continue to grow their support of local information.” said Publisher Andy Husk.

Anyone looking to mail payments, editorial content, letters to the editor, etc. can address them to The Newberry Observer 1216 Main Street, Newberry, SC 29108. The phone numbers and email addresses for The Observer have not changed.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.