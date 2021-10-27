CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Newberry field hockey team was under a minute from their first win in Charlotte in program history but a goal by Gabe Lechner with under 30 seconds left pushed the game to overtime.

The teams were held scoreless in the first 15 minutes of action but the Wolves were able to outshoot the Royals 3-1. The start of the second quarter was all Newberry as the Scarlet and Gray let off the first five shots of the quarter. On the fourth shot, Lily Drury found Hailey Moore off of a penalty corner and Moore slotted away her first goal of the season. Less than a minute later, Yasmin De Meyer was subbed on and found the back of the net off of the assist from Carly Ellis, putting Newberry up 2-0. However, with under a minute to go in the quarter, the Royals were able to break through as Lechner found Tredinnick and the Wolves’ lead was cut in half as the teams went to the break.

Newberry came into the second half looking to expand that one goal lead but the Royals had other plans as Sofia Arato slotted home her first goal and tied the match just under the 34 minute mark. Rachel Crowder retaliated with her fourth goal of the season off the sixth assist of the season from Yasmin De Meyer and the Wolves found themselves back in front headed to the final frame of regulation. Queens’ Millie Eaton-Jones found Lechner with under 30 seconds to play and sent the game to sudden death overtime.

Victoria Tredinnick broke the Wolves hearts in the extra frame for the second game in a row as the Royals came away with a 4-3 victory.