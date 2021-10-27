Eagles are back-to-back champs

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy Eagles are back-to-back SCISA 1A State Champions after their 3-1 win over Wardlaw Monday night.

“This is crazy,” said Head Coach Travis Gilliam, right after his team won. “To win one is hard, but to win two back-to-back is even tougher.”

The “Fantastic Five” senior players Kailey Cheeks, Allison Joyner, Maddison Rivers, Caroline Senn and Daja Taylor and eighth grader Khloe Cheeks played the entire four games against Wardlaw without any substitutions.

NA won the first set 25-21 and the second 25-23 before Wardlaw took the third 25-23. There were nine ties in the fourth set until Rivers went on a serving spree to advance Newberry to 18-12 and move NA to a 25-19 win.

Athletic Director Scott Gardner said members of the defending state title suffered injuries the first part of the season but got healthy and endured to have a great outcome at the state tournament over the weekend and to advance to win the state title.

“I am so proud of our Lady Eagles,” said Head of School Nichole May. “Their hard work and determination has led to greatness tonight and a special thank you to the dedicated coaches.”

Gilliam also thanked the players’ families and the fans that traveled to Columbia and packed Hammond School’s gym for their support during the game and season.

In addition to the ladies on the volleyball winning back-to-back state titles, most of them also play on the school’s girls’ basketball team which also won the state championship last year. After a few days off the girls will hit the court next week to start working toward back-to-back state championships in basketball.

The Newberry Eagles ended the season with a 23-11-1 record while Wardlaw from Johnston end the year with a 20-11 record. The Eagles played the Patriots during the regular season and state playoffs defeating Wardlaw 3-1 this season.

As “We are the Champions” was played the Lady Eagles were presented with the championship trophy, medallions and Gilliam was given a golden volleyball.