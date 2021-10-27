Volleyball swept by Catawba

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves volleyball team (9-9 (4-7 SAC)) fell to the Catawba Indians (9-8 (6-5 SAC)) by a score of 3-0 on Wednesday.

The Wolves started off the match with a slight 3-2 advantage after a Margaret McMahon kill, but Catawba used a 6-1 run to pull ahead. The Wolves stayed within striking distance with multiple kills from Zoe Dinkins, but the Indians of Catawba always seemed to have an answer. After a 4-1 Catawba run helped them reach a set-point, the Wolves would attempt to rally behind kills from Natasha Bannister and Taylor Hall, but it was not enough as Catawba claimed the first set 25-19.

The second set started off closer with the score being tied on six different occasions en route to a 10-10 score. Newberry then took a slim lead with a kill from Amanda Berecz. However, Catawba proceeded to go on a 7-1 run to take a 21-16 lead. The Wolves kept fighting with kills from Hall and McMahon, but the Catawba took the second set 25-20.

The teams started out slow in the third set, but Catawba slowly pulled away with a series of 3-1 spurts. Despite a late 4-1 rally behind kills from Hall and Bannister, Catawba eventually took the set 25-20 and the match 3-0.

Hall led the attack with 12 kills while Bannister had eight kills of her own. Avery Webb notched a 29-assist, 11-dig double-double, and Berecz finished with 21 digs defensively.