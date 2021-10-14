Eagles cut down by Wardlaw

JOHNSTON — Newberry Academy traveled to Wardlaw Academy, in Johnston, continuing their 2021 football campaign.

The game did not go the Eagles’ way as Wardlaw powered to a 50-14 win. Due to the score, the game was played with a running clock in the second half.

It was; however, the highest scoring game of the season for Newberry Academy, with the team producing two touchdowns. After the loss, the Eagles are now 0-5 on the season. Both touchdowns came via Jalin Reid.

Newberry Academy is scheduled to continue the 2021 campaign on Oct. 22 at King Academy in Batesburg.