PROSPERITY — The following students were named Rebels of the Month for September at Mid-Carolina Middle School: Kassidy Sanders, Braden Cockrell, Caroline Ayers, Tanner Shell, John Ornelas Rodriguez, Kelly Myers, Breanna Romero Pacheco, Kyler Lintz, Ingram Epting, Allison Morris, Naishaun Cannon, Maycee Mitchem, Khloe Becker, Tysean Workman, Paige Rembisz, Trayvon Mayers, Hannah Holbrook, Will Force, Reginald Alexander and Treston Toland.