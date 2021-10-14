WHITMIRE — The varsity football team dropped their Senior Night contest against McCormick by a score of 28-0 on Oct. 9. The game was postponed from Friday to Saturday due to rain and wet field conditions.

Whitmire drove to inside the 20 with their opening possession, but were unable to convert a fourth down at the 14 yard line. McCormick scored on their first possession on a long run from scrimmage to take an 8-0 lead. The Chiefs scored two more times in the second quarter to take a 22-0 lead at the half.

McCormick added a fourth quarter score to make the final of 28-0. Whitmire drove the ball into Chief territory multiple times, but were undone by penalties and turnovers.

Freshman Kayshaun Schumpert led the Wolverines on the ground gaining 63 yards on 21 carries. Senior Hunter Alexander added 28 yards on seven carries. Alexander also had two catches for 48 yards.

Whitmire falls to 2-3, 1-1 in Region 1-A play.

The Wolverines will travel to Southside Christian on Friday for a 7:30 p.m.