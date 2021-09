NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy Eagles continued their 2021 football campaign with a loss Friday to Cathedral Academy of North Charleston.

After one quarter, the Eagles were only down 8-0, but by the end of the second Cathedral had built a 48-0 lead.

The game was finished playing running-clock for the second half and the final score remained 48-0.

Newberry Academy is scheduled to resume the season at home Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. against Faith Christian of Summerville.