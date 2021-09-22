NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy varsity volleyball team had a perfect record on Saturday, but then lost in the championship round in the Augusta Prep Tournament.

The Eagles started the day defeating Fox Creek 2-1, winning the first set 23-25 and 15-25.

In their second game they defeated Augusta Prep in two sets 25-22 and 25-17.

In game three against the Eagles Home school team, Newberry won 25-19 and 25-18.

The Eagles then faced Evans in the semifinals and lost the first 22-25 before coming back with wins of 25-17 and 15-4 with Khole Cheeks serving the Eagles to an early advantage of 8-0.

In the championship game against Dominion, the Newberry team lost the first two with scores of 25-17 and 25-14.

On Sept. 14, the varsity team defeated Cambridge in five games

Newberry won the first two 19-25 and 14-25 before losing the next two 25-22 and 25-19 and coming back to win the fifth 15-10