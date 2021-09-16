Wolves volleyball split at Pembroke tri-match

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves volleyball team opened their fall 2021 campaign with a tri-match that resulted in a 0-3 loss to the Braves of UNC Pembroke and a 3-0 victory over the Rams of Winston-Salem State (WSSU).

UNC Pembroke

The match began as a back-and-forth affair with both teams attempting to take control. After Newberry tied the score at 5-5, UNC Pembroke seized momentum as they went on a 6-0 run. However, Newberry would not go down so easily. Channeling momentum from four kills by Natasha Bannister, the Wolves fought back and eventually claimed a 19-18 lead before the Braves pulled away at the end to claim the set 25-22.

In the second set, both teams remained neck-and-neck, not allowing each other to pull away leading up to a 12-12 tie. The Braves went on a 6-1 run to push ahead, and they never looked back, taking the second set 25-18.

UNC Pembroke did not allow the Wolves to have a lead in the third set, but Newberry kept the score close, always staying within four points. Despite a late push with back-to-back kills by Katie Ullsperger followed by a kill by Zoe Dinkins to tie the set at 19-19, the Wolves could never quite get over the hump, falling in the third and final set 25-21.

Despite the loss, Dinkins made her presence felt with nine kills and contributed to four blocks, one of which was solo. Avery Webb and Amanda Burecz would also go on to have 30 assists and 13 digs respectively.

Winston-Salem State

Newberry hit the ground running, starting the match on a 6-1 run, capped off with back-to-back Bannister service aces. The Rams attempted to grasp whatever footing they could, but the Wolves did not take their foot off the gas pedal, using additional runs of 5-0 and 4-0 to eventually claim the set 25-12.

The Wolves did not slow down in the second set, quickly jumping out to a 10-2 advantage, a run that included three service aces from Burecz. Newberry would proceed to go on an outstanding 8-0 run shortly after, pushing their advantage out to 19-5 en route to taking the set by a score of 25-13.

Newberry came out swinging in the third set, utilizing back-to-back Elizabeth Ober kills to begin the set 4-0, and it would only go up from there. The Wolves went go on to dominate the third set, only allowing seven points from the Rams.

Ober and Ullsperger led the charge with 11 kills each, while Webb and Burecz earned 28 assists and 10 digs respectively.