Whitmire tennis tops Union

UNION — The Lady Wolverines traveled to Union to take on the Lady Jackets of Union County Tuesday night in a tennis contest between two teams that have not played each other in over 10 years. This was a very close match with multiple tiebreakers throughout and a three-hour marathon match in the top singles position.

“We were coming off a four-day hiatus without tennis so I was a bit worried about how we would perform and we came out a little slow, but this team has a lot of grit and resiliency about them and they were able to get a big win to improve to 3-2 on the season.” said Coach Chaz Adams.

The results of the match are as follows:

#1 Singles: M.K. James (UC) d. Hayleigh Deputy (W) – 6-1, 6-3.

#2 Singles: Addie Green (W) d. M. Sherbert (UC) – 6-2, 6-0.

#3 Singles: Isabella Gilliam (W) d. L. Canada (UC) – 1-6, 6-3, 10-4.

#4 Singles: Emmie Tobias (W) d. M. Williams (UC) – 6-3, 6-3.

#5 Singles: Amelia Bruyere (W) d. T. Cochran (UC) – 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-8.

#2 Doubles: Olivia Martin/Makaylee Nelson (W) d. J. Cathcart/W. Lin (UC) – 6-4, 6-3.

The Lady Wolverines open up region play Thursday with a home match against Christ Church that is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m.