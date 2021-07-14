NEWBERRY — Chapin-Newberry closed out the final week of the season by winning three games in a row to earn a share of the League 3 Title.

On Monday, July 5, Chapin-Newberry travelled to Brooklyn Cayce High School to face West Columbia Post 79 and earned a win by the score of 10-8. In the game, JP Hornick had two home runs and seven RBIs to lead the offensive attack. Luke Kennedy earned the win on the mound.

On Tuesday, Chapin-Newberry traveled to face Lexington and came from behind with two outs in the top of the seventh to earn the win 4-3. Evan Stone had three RBI two-out double for the winning hit while Mathew Becker and Blair Rogers combined to strike out 11 for the win.

On Wednesday, Chapin-Newberry hosted West Columbia at Newberry College and completed the three-game sweep by the score 11-6. Wyatt Butcher earned the win with Jake Wilbur closing it out on the mound. Chris Wise and Mathew Becker led the offense with three RBIs each.