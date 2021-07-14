NEWBERRY — The Newberry ARP church was the scene of a slightly unusual crack-up last Wednesday afternoon when a car left Main Street and crashed into a brick pillar of the church building.

According to a witness in the accident report from The City of Newberry Police Department, the vehicle was traveling west on Main Street, made a sharp right turn, drove through the grass and crashed into the church building at 1701 Main Street.

The report goes on to say that the passenger in the car said the driver was having difficulty breathing and fell unconscious just before the crash. The passenger could not reach to steer or stop the car before it struck the building.

A Newberry Fire Department truck happened to be passing by the scene of the crash and was able to offer aid. The report states the driver and passenger both required medical attention, but no further updates were available at the time of publication.

