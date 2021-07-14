Governor, Lt. Gov. stopping by Newberry

First Lady Peggy McMaster Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette

NEWBERRY — Governor Henry McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and her husband David will be in Newberry today for the “Green Carpet” premiere of “Higher Ground” at the Newberry Opera House, 1201 McKibben Street, Newberry.

The governor and the first lady will be joined by their daughter and son-in-law.

As The Newberry Observer reported last week, this premiere is part of the annual state-wide expedition by a noted South Carolina outdoorsman, Tom Mullikin.

Mullikin and his expedition team hiked across South Carolina in 2020 to highlight the environment and celebrate seven natural wonders in the state that Mullikin calls the South Carolina Seven, from the Chattooga River to the Ace Basin. Along with his team, they are again hiking across South Carolina now, coming through Newberry County today with a premier showing of the documentary being the highlight.

The second annual South Carolina Seven (SC7) expedition across South Carolina is being held to showcase the unique natural beauty of the Palmetto State and to raise greater awareness of environmental threats (resulting from disastrous storms and flooding) to the most vulnerable areas of the state.

The showing will be at 7:30 p.m. this evening.

Evette and her husband will also walk the Newberry Passage with Mullikin at 1 p.m. today, the walk will begin at the Newberry College Baseball Office at 3124 College Street.