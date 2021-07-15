Newberry Democrats schedule “double header”

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Democrats will be hosting two candidates for office at their next meeting. On hand for the July 15 meeting will be State Senator Mia McLeod (D-Richland County), candidate for governor, and Spartanburg County Democrats Chair Angela Geter, who is running for U.S. Senator.

McLeod was born and reared in Bennettsville, graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1990 and from the USC School of Law in 1995. She was elected to the House of Representatives from Richland County in 2010 and elected to the State Senate in 2016.

From 1997 to 1999, she served as director of the S.C. Attorney General’s Violence Against Women Project, and from 1999 to 2001, she served as director of the State’s Office of Victim Assistance. McLeod graduated from Leadership South Carolina, and before her legislative service, served as a board member of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce. She strongly supports public schools and has served as a School Improvement Council member and chairperson in Richland School District 2. McLeod is a communications consultant with McLeod Butler Communications in Columbia.

Geter was born and reared in Spartanburg. Graduating from Spartanburg High School in 1990, she joined the U.S. Air Force, where she served as a medical lab technologist. During military service, she earned an associate degree from the Air Force Community College and a B.S. from Troy State University. Retiring from the Air Force as a sergeant, she received the Air Force Achievement Medal for Meritorious Service. Geter also earned two degrees from Gardner-Webb University: a master’s degree in international business, and a master’s degree in finance. In addition to serving as chair of the Spartanburg County Democrats, Geter has served as a delegate to the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and currently serves as a board member of the Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union, Spartanburg Kiwanis Club, Spartanburg County Zoning Board of Appeals, and the Spartanburg City Accommodations Tax Commission. Geter is owner of The Budget Imperative, LLC, an accounting consulting firm in Spartanburg.

Newberry County Democrats will meet at 7 p.m., July 15, at the Old Newberry Hotel, 1110 Caldwell Street, in downtown Newberry.