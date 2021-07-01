NEWBERRY COUNTY — Mid-Carolina and Newberry Junior teams are sponsored by Newberry’s American Legion Post 24 and the Newberry County Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Other teams in their league include Clinton, Emerald, Ninety-Six and Greenwood.

The upcoming home games for Newberry Jr. are June 30 vs Ninety-Six at Newberry High School with a 6:30 p.m. start and a 5:00 p.m. matchup with Clinton at Newberry College on July 8.

Mid-Carolina’s upcoming home games include Clinton on July 1 6:30 p.m. and Greenwood on July 8 for a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m.

Newberry Jr. is led by Head Coach Dylan Skinner and Mid-Carolina Jr. is led by Head Coach Lindsey Stribble.