NEWBERRY COUNTY — For the first time in South Carolina, there is American Legion girls’ softball.

Newberry’s American Legion Post 24 and the Newberry County Fellowship of Christian Athletes are sponsoring the girls’ softball team based out of Mid-Carolina.

Mid-Carolina is one of 10 teams in the inaugural season of Legion softball. Teams are based in Inman, Cowpens, Buffalo and Greenwood in Mid-Carolina’s Upper State League while the Lower State League has two teams in Sumter and one each in Camden, Holly Hill and Ridge Spring Monetta.

Mid-Carolina plays their home games at Mid-Carolina High School starting at 6 p.m. Each game will be a doubleheader consisting of two five inning games.

Upcoming home games include Inman on July 1 and Cowpens on July 6. The team is led by Head Coach Joey Long who is assisted by Charlsy Traylor.