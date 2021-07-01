A weekend of Fourth of July events

NEWBERRY COUNTY — This Fourth of July weekend there will be various events and fireworks for residents of Newberry County to enjoy, along with their own cookouts and family gatherings.

With the Fourth of July being on a Sunday, there will also be events happening on Saturday, July 3. The annual Harper Street Bike Parade, which has been a Newberry tradition for two decades, will be Saturday morning.

“All are welcome to join this July 4 celebration – on July 3, decorate your bike, golf cart, or wagon and show your patriotism. Line up as early as 9:00 a.m. at the corner of Harper and Hunt Streets,” said Harper Street resident Michelle Long.

If the line extends to Harrington Street, Long asks participants to refrain from lining up on Harrington, as it is quite busy and poses a danger.

“Many children will be present, so vehicles are not permitted, for safety reasons,” she said.

The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. and precedes towards Calhoun Street and will end, as is tradition, with a City of Newberry fire truck, which will spray those who are interested — meaning swimsuits are encouraged. Long requests that any motorised vehicles, such as golf carts, participating please veer off on Walnut Street or continue to Calhoun Street to make way for the children and the fire truck.

The roads will be blocked off at 9 a.m., if not earlier, in anticipation of the parade. Long reminds anyone looking to participate that vehicles such as cars and trucks are not allowed, neither is political campaigning.

Also on July 3 from 1-11 p.m., a few Whitmire business owners have gathered together to create the Summer Park Street Mill-Fest at the Park Street Park, located on Park Street in Whitmire. This festival, created by LaDonna Baker Dickert, John Bullard and Johnathan Ammons, will include fireworks, live music, train rides, bouncy houses, food trucks, craft booths, raffles, fire trucks, corn hole tournament and more.

Entry into the festival is free, but donations are appreciated, Ammons said donations will go towards next year’s festival.

If you are interested in being a vendor, Ammons said there is plenty of room left and you can call him at 803-940-0405 to sign up.

The fireworks will begin at dark, around 9 p.m.

On Sunday, July 4 (at dark), there will be the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show, this annual show is free of charge and provided by local law enforcement, county/city government and local businesses. The show will be in the area of Newberry High School, according to Sheriff Lee Foster, people will not be allowed on the grounds of NHS because of COVID-19 rules.

“We did not have enough time to move our show once we found out certain restrictions were lifted because licensing of fireworks and finding areas permissible is a process,” he said.

Anyone interested in viewing the fireworks can do so from adjoining properties, as allowed.

“Our law enforcement are always happy to facilitate and provide this show free to our community. We do take donations to help defray the costs and to make the show larger. We hope that next year we will be able to provide the festival that leads up to the show,” he said.

