NEWBERRY COUNTY — Two parents charged with homicide by child abuse have been denied bond and will have to appear before the circuit court for any bonding and/or release, according to Sheriff Lee Foster.

On June 23, Sheriff Lee Foster and Coroner Laura Kneece announced the arrest of 18-year-old Brady Lynden Wearn and 17-year-old Mary Catherine Bedenbaugh, both of 132 Duckbill Road, Prosperity, for homicide by child abuse and unlawful conduct toward a child of their infant.

According to the release from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, On May 2, EMS and rescue responded to Duckbill Road, in the Prosperity section of Newberry County, for a four-month-old not breathing and unresponsive. The infant was transported to Newberry County Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Due to this death being a child 17-years-old or younger, the release stated the Newberry County Coroner’s Office, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Child Fatality Unit and South Carolina Department of Social Services were notified to investigate.

During the investigation, toxicology reports showed the infant had measurable levels of cocaine in the body, according to the release, further toxicology tests yielded amounts of cocaine in the feeding bottles. As a result of the investigation, both parents submitted to a drug screen, which tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana, per the release.

After completion of the death investigation, to include an autopsy and meetings with multiple agencies, Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece ruled the manner of the infant’s death a homicide. It was concluded by forensic pathologist Dr. Kelly Rose with Newberry Pathology Group and evidence collected on the scene, that the infant died due to, “sudden unexpected infant death associated with recent cocaine ingestion.”

“These are very difficult and time-consuming cases that investigators have to sort through, and we have to wait for testing on items, which takes a few weeks,” said Foster “This is exactly why we take drug enforcement so seriously. Drug use and abuse are not victimless crimes.”

“These cases are very difficult and emotional from the start with an infant being involved. It takes multiple agency cooperation from the beginning. I am very proud of the dedication of all agencies involved and how effortless it is was for everyone to work together,” Kneece said.

Wearn and Bedenbaugh are being held at the Newberry County Detention Center.

This case is still under investigation. All parties accused are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.