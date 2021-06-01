BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Newberry senior forward/midfielder Farai Kawonde was named to the 2020 NFHCA Division II Senior Team, in an announcement by their office on May 19.

Kawonde had a decorated career for the Scarlet and Gray. She was named First Team All-SAC/CC twice and was named to the NFHCA’s Division II National Academic Squad in three of her four years. She was also named to the SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll as a sophomore and junior.

Kawonde played in all eight matches for the Wolves in 2020-21. She led the team and the conference in assists this season with four, including two at home against Converse on February 10. She also had three shots on goal and an assist in the semifinals of the conference tournament at Queens on March 2.

The in-person 2020 NFHCA Senior Game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021 Virtual Coaches Caucus, the NFHCA Division II membership agreed to continue to recognize a selected group from the graduating class of 2021 who either played or would have played their senior season during the 2020-2021 academic year. 38 players were honored this year.

The selected student-athletes were nominated by their NFHCA member coach and were chosen based on their career accomplishments.

This is the first Newberry field hockey player to be selected to the Division II Senior Team.