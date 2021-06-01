NEWBERRY — After putting up historic numbers during the 2021 season, senior Hannah Towery has picked up yet another postseason award, this one coming courtesy of the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA), which named her to their All-Southeast Region Second Team.

This is the second time in her career that she has been named to the D2CCA All-Region team, having been named to the first team after the 2019 season.

Towery, a senior from Chapin, led the Wolves in numerous categories this season, including batting average (.404), doubles (12), home runs (13) and RBI (34). She is the program’s all-time leader in slugging percentage (.782) and third all-time in home runs (30). On April 11 against Mars Hill, she hit a pair of home runs in the same inning as Newberry would go on to rout the Lions. She finished the season getting a hit in eight of the final nine games, including a 3-4 performance on April 7 against Coker. She finished the season tied for first in the SAC with 13 home runs and was named the statistical champion for home runs per game (0.37) and slugging percentage (.894). She capped things off by claiming a spot on the All-SAC Second Team.

Voting and nominations for the D2CCA All-Southeast Region team were handled by the region’s sports information directors.