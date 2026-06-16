City Manager shares City of Newberry updates

NEWBERRY – In his report to City Council on Tuesday, City Manager Jason Taylor shared updates from the City of Newberry’s recent employee appreciation week.

Taylor said the city had many good employees and that week they’d taken the time to provide them with a nice lunch and a variety of activities.

“We got a very positive response,” he said.

Taylor shared an update regarding the amphitheater, a Capital Project Sales Tax (CPST) project. While technically a Newberry County project, Taylor said the city looked forward to working with them on that project and bringing it to life.

The project has been bid out, with bids closing on June 18, he said.

For upcoming events, Taylor asked Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Collin Shealy to provide an update on the city’s Juneteenth event, being held on Saturday, June 20.

Shealy shared the event would take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and included a march starting at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 9:30 a.m. for all interested in leaving from there to walk to the event stage in Memorial Park.

The full stage lineup was shared to include Zumba, singers from Bethlehem Baptist Church, Teddy Montana (line dancing), Legacy Steppers and Chris Hopkins and the Soul Experience.

Shealy also shared that food vendors would be along Main and Boyce Streets and selling vendors would be on Main Street from Nance to McKibben Streets.

The Edward Kyzer Newberry Firehouse Conference Center will be open for an artifacts display, Shealy said, as well as kids activities hosted by the Newberry Arts Center in the lobby.

MadMax Taphouse will be open throughout the event for those wishing to purchase alcohol to walk within the event area, Shealy said.

“We thank the Juneteenth committee for their dedication and support as we put this event together,” he said.