Newberry City Council passes first budget reading

NEWBERRY – Newberry City Council passed first reading of the fiscal year 2026-2027 budget on Tuesday. Motion was made by Councilperson Carlton Kinard and seconded by Councilperson Jackie Holmes.

City Manager Jason Taylor said the city’s upcoming budget was projected to total $78,450,229, which was a decrease of 1.15% over the current fiscal year.

A one mil increase in taxes is proposed in the upcoming budget as well as a few increases in the city’s comprehensive fee schedule. Taylor said the tax increase would amount to $9 per year in taxes for a $225,000 homeowner.

Fees discussed as part of the comprehensive fee schedule included public works and utility department fees, which Taylor said would impact a very small amount of customers, as they were user-type fees. If passed by council for a second reading, the updated list of these fees will be made available on the city’s website.

In the utility fund budget, several changes are proposed including an increase of $1 on base facility charges for water, sewer and electric, with a 5% increase on consumption for water, 7% increase on consumption for sewer, and 6% increase on consumption for electric.

For a typical customer, these increases combined would be $13.69 each month.

Taylor said they had done a considerable amount of research in coming to these rates, relying on the city’s financial advisors, and done comparison in neighboring cities, finding the City of Newberry still favored comparatively.

Also proposed in the fiscal year 2027 budget is a 2% pay increase for all employees and various utility projects including the Wastewater Treatment Plant Influent Pump Station upgrade, Book Street sewer replacement and rehabilitation, new electric system residential development (behind Love’s Travel Center and Glenn Street Extension), Wilson Road reconductor, PFAS (forever plastics) pilot testing at the water treatment plant, and an industrial park pump station to replace the Samsung pump station.

Following the presentation of the budget, a public hearing was held to amend fees in the comprehensive fee schedule. With no one speaking in favor or opposition, Mayor Foster Senn declared the public hearing adjourned.

Public hearing was also held to adopt the budget and levy taxes for the upcoming fiscal year. Resident David Clifford inquired as to if there were any consideration for increasing fees for new development coming to the city to which Taylor replied that the city had previously implemented capacity fees with water and sewer for new development.

“I do think that new development needs to pay its own way,” Taylor said. “New growth does not need to burden existing citizens.”

Utility Director Scott Motsinger added that their department was going to propose going up on those capacity fees for both water and sewer as they had the availability to evaluate based on capital needs.

With a motion by Councilperson Lemont Glasgow, seconded by Councilperson David Force, first reading was passed to amend fees and the comprehensive fee schedule.

Announcements/updates

Senn then shared good news from around Newberry to include the most recent employee spotlight, Christopher Reeves, water treatment plant operator. From the fire department, Senn shared recent lifesaving awards and a firefighter being sworn in to the department. National Public Works Week was highlighted as well as a letter Senn received from travelers who visited Newberry over Memorial Day weekend, sharing how much they enjoyed the town.

Photos from Parks, Recreation and Tourism camps were shown to include skateboard camp, tennis camps, art camp and the Rec Mobile summer program. Senn shared information about an upcoming disabilities and special needs night at Gully Washer Splash Park and movies at the recreation complex.

Other upcoming events included Juneteenth on June 20 and the unveiling of the revolutionary war monument on July 3.

Senn and members of council presented a Juneteenth proclamation to Holmes, thanking her for bringing the event to the City of Newberry.

Holmes and Kinard serve on the Juneteenth committee, helping to plan the city’s annual event.

The recipients of the Juneteenth scholarship were also recognized by name to include Cameron Gilmore, Kenton Caldwell, Logann Brooks and Rielly Winder.

Council recognized Newberry Utilities for once again receiving national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2025. The recognition comes from the American Public Power Association, a group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities.

Joe Lucas with Pope Flynn, LLC spoke before council and the community Tuesday. Part of the upcoming year’s budget, Senn said was the city borrowing money in the form of a public utility system revenue bond, not to exceed $10,000,000.

The series ordinance, Lucas said, looks much like those the city has done in the past. It’s tied to the original bond ordinance adopted by the city in 2015.

“This would be the third series issued under that bond ordinance,” Lucas said.

The $10 million, he said was a cushion number, not intended to necessarily be the bond issuance amount. It provides the city with maximum flexibility, Lucas said and the city will then be advised on the exact parameters of the transaction.

The bond has a not to exceed interest rate of 7%, which he said they didn’t expect to get close to. The bond will be secured by the revenues of the combined utility system – water, sewer, and electric.

The ordinance lays out the specific parameters around the bond issue, gives maximum flexibility in pricing, interest rate and the structure of the bond issue.

Senn inquired as to the timing to the above to which Lucas said an offering document would be posted at the end of July, with closing being by the end of August.

Andy Smith with First Tryon Advisors also spoke before council, sharing that there would be an underwriter that sells the bonds in a public market. The interest rate the city gets, he said, would be based upon what that rate is when it closes in August.

Right now, with the list of items that the city has to improve their system, Smith said they were looking at approximately an $8.3 million bond. This is subject to change slightly, based on the rate and other fees.

The City of Newberry already has ratings for public debt, good rates, Smith said and what they want to do is keep those.

“The rating agencies have a few metrics that are super important,” Smith said. “Some of them go beyond what you think you’d normally have to do.”

Cash on hand and debt service coverage, he said, was very important. All of these things are important, Smith said because it impacts the city’s borrowing costs.

When the city discusses rate increases in the budget, Smith said they’re not only tied to the bond financing. The city’s rate consultants, Wildan Financial Services, have built a wonderful model, Smith said telling the city where their rates have got to be in order to hit the main metrics that are important to the rating agencies.

“Any of the rate increases that Wildan has recommended are to maintain – not only to pay your debt service on this new debt, but to raise your ratios on all operations so that ratings from rating agencies will stay very strong,” Smith said.

New business

Following the above discussion, motion was made by Glasgow and seconded by Councilperson David DuBose on first reading of a 2026 series ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of combined public utility system revenue bonds of the City of Newberry in an amount not exceeding $10,000.000.

Also under new business, motion was made by Force and seconded by DuBose to modify electrical, water and sewer rates. Second reading of the ordinance will take place on June 16.

“I just want to thank y’all,” Force said to city staff. “I know we squeezed y’all pretty hard on this to get it down to this but thank you – you did a great job.”

Council also voted Tuesday to approve a resolution adopting an amended and restated financial policy for the city. Motion was made by Holmes and seconded by DuBose.

The primary change to the policies is the adjustment of the operational liquidity target for the city’s combined utility system from 365 days cash on hand to 180 days cash on hand. This change is reflected within the utility fund revenue policies section of the document. All remaining revisions are primarily grammatical and organizational in nature.

Also voted on Tuesday were two appointments to the Newberry Opera House Board. Kinard nominated Carol Gilson and Lisa Toland for four-year terms. This nomination was seconded by Force.

City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, June 16 at 5 p.m. Their next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 14 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.