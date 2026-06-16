As excitement grows for the commemorative events that mark the 250th birthday of America, people are eager to learn more about our Nation’s history. And, along with its exhibit, “Crossroads of Revolution,” The Newberry Museum is presenting “Revolutionary Reads,” a series of discussions about three books – each a different genre and each offering a different glimpse into the Colonial era, particularly in South Carolina.

Each book – or all of them — is great summertime reading.

The first book is The American Revolution Trivia Book by Susan Harrison, a much-admired and respected teacher, mentor, historian and Newberrian. This engaging book about the Revolutionary War “in our backyard” is perfect for families to read and learn together. The public is invited to meet Ms. Harrison and learn how she came to write this book, and about the stories she has yet to tell.

This free event will be at The Newberry Museum on June 25, 2026 / 6-7:30 p.m.

The second book is Carolina Backcountry on the Eve of the Revolution, the journal of an itinerant minister whose first hand account is a must-read about life in the wilderness of the mid-18th century South Carolina backcountry. This session will include introductory comments about Rev Woodmason, followed by a panel discussion with the audience.

This free event will be at The Newberry Museum on July 23, 2026 / 6-7:30 p.m.

The third book is Indigo Girl by Natasha Boyd, a history-based novel about Eliza Lucas Pinckney, a young woman who overcame enormous challenges cultivating indigo dye in the South Carolina Low Country during the mid-18th century. This program will be held in the Fall 2026 (details are not yet confirmed).

For more information about these “Revolutionary Reads” follow The Newberry Museum on Facebook or Instagram or find us online at www.thenewberrymuseum.com.