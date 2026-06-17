ATLANTA, GA — Cape Verde stunned Spain with the 0-0 draw in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup behind the magnificent efforts from their 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozhina. The site was Atlanta Stadium, also known as Mercedes Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, June 15 where the world got to witness one the favorites entering the World Cup, in fall to a small but prideful nation.

Spain was the third ranked team in the world entering the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but were left speechless after a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde. The energy was high from the fans entering the stadium at 12:00 p.m. eastern standard time in Atlanta. It carried from outside of the stadium to the inside and then onto the field, which helped fuel the Cape Verde players.

“Honestly, when we woke up this morning the vibes was good, no pressure and just play free. It was a really good and we just fight to the end. It was no crazy game too so I am very proud of that,” said Cape Verde’s defender Steven Moriera.

Cape Verde entered the tournament as the 67th ranked team in the world and their first World Cup appearance. The team that pulled off the shocker has a population of about half a million inhabitants and is a small group of islands in the North Atlantic that is full of pride.

Spain seem to be in full control for majority of the first half and majority of the match, but couldn’t figure out a way to score. The overwhelming favorites dominated the shot attempts total with 27 to Cape Verde’s six total.

“We know we can improve,” Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said after the game. “We know we could have won the game today with what happened.”

He continued, “we lacked freshness and being clinical. We have to keep growing, finding everyone’s rhythm. That’s what we’ll do over the next four days. We know our opponent was strong physically. We lacked quality, the final touch that these players usually have. We lacked those details, to score with the chances we have. But football is like that.”

Vozhina was tested early in his historic performance as he faced 13 shot attempts in the first half and came up with four saves. Spain forward Ferran Torres, who also plays for Barcelona, was the closest to scoring late in the first half after one of his attempts hit the bar bounced back to him and gave him a great look on the second attempt.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper finished the game with seven total saves and a near 1-0 win after Diney Borges got free late in the second half for a fast break type attempt, but was ultimately saved by Spain keeper Unai Simón.

Spain also attempted for some late game magic when they brought their young superstar Lamine Yamal off the bench in attempt to get a spark. The 18-year-old forward was sidelined in late-April with a torn hamstring in his left leg while playing for Barcelona. The injury did require him to have surgery, which is why his minutes were limited in Monday’s contest.

Cape Verde’s fans refused to leave the stadium after the final 99 minutes of total game time. Even the team decided to take a victory lap around the field as fans cheered loudly and waved their nation’s flag proudly in the air. Vozhina received a standing ovation from the crowd as well. The 40-year-old also was awarded the ‘Player of the Game’ trophy for his outstanding efforts that left a bit teary-eyed.

“I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and financially they didn’t have a lot but they were everything for me. They did everything for me my entire life. Also, because my mom did not get a chance to be here because of the visa situation. The money we had to pay for the visit, we didn’t get it on time and I would like for her to be here,” said Vozhina.

Spain will be back in action on Sunday, June 21 to face off against Saudi Arabia at Atlanta Stadium. Cape Verde with face Uruguay on June 21 as well, but their game will be played in Miami, Florida at Miami Stadium, also known as Hard Rock Stadium.