MCHS golf eighth at State

May 29, 2021 Newberry Observer Sports 0
Courtesy of MCHS
PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School’s boys’ golf team finished eighth in the state in Class AAA, third out of upper state teams, behind state champion Woodruff and a couple strokes behind seventh place Wren. The team was led by junior Luke Hammond who shot 73, 76 to finish top 10 and earn All-State honors.