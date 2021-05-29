MCHS golf eighth at State

Members of the MCHS boys’ golf team pictured are: Blake Mueller, Luke Hammond, Coach Levi Joiner, Will Fellers, Carter Hendrix, Miller Gilliam, Rhett Brigman, Harmon Vinson, Gary Wilbanks (behind). The team was led by junior Luke Hammond who shot 73, 76 to finish top 10 and earn All-State honors.

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School’s boys’ golf team finished eighth in the state in Class AAA, third out of upper state teams, behind state champion Woodruff and a couple strokes behind seventh place Wren. The team was led by junior Luke Hammond who shot 73, 76 to finish top 10 and earn All-State honors.