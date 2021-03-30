KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Newberry College junior forward QuanDaveon McCollum earned a spot on the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Southeast All-District second team.

McCollum finished the season as the rebounding champion in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) at 9.1 rebounds per game, starting all 15 contests for the Wolves in 2020-21. He also scored the fifth-most points per game in the conference at 18.6. The junior — from Clio — shot 55.3% from the floor this season, good for eighth best league-wide. He had the eight-most total points (279), second-most offensive rebounds (58), tenth-most defensive rebounds (78) and a league-high 7.3 field goals made per game.

Heading into his senior year next season, McCollum has 633 career points in 63 games played (10 ppg). He started 68.3% of the games he appeared in so far for the Wolves. He has 373 rebounds, 160 of which have come off the offensive glass and is shooting 51.1% (250-489) from the floor in his three seasons played.