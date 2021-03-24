Field hockey drops first road game to Limestone

GAFFNEY — The Newberry field hockey team lost their first road game of the season, dropping a defensive battle to the Saints of Limestone University by a final score of 2-1.

Freshman defender Hailey Moore led the Wolves offensively with a goal, one shot on goal and three corners. Junior midfielder Kelli Marshall and freshman forward Lily Drury each had a shot on goal. Junior goalkeeper Grace Lee made two saves in all 60 minutes of action but took the loss (3-1).

The Saints scored with 3:00 left in the second quarter to make it 1-0.

At intermission Newberry trailed 1-0.

After the home team struck again early in the fourth to make it 2-0, Newberry began to rally. Freshman forward Payton Findlay started the comeback attempt with a defensive save at the 12:50 mark. Drury had her second shot of the game go wide left with around 9:00 minutes left. Then Moore got her second and third corners of the game with less than 2:00 left.

Marshall had a shot on goal saved with nine seconds left and Moore scored on the rebound off the keeper’s glove two seconds later to draw the Wolves within one, but that would be as close as Newberry could get.

With the loss, Newberry falls to 3-1 overall and 3-1 in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas play.