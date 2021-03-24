Williams strong in loss to Saints

GAFFNEY — Newberry goalkeeper Jacob Williams made a season-high 11 saves, but it wasn’t enough as the Wolves were unable to break through the Limestone defense, falling 1-0 in South Atlantic Conference action last week.

It took until the seventh minute for either team to record a shot, which came courtesy of Newberry’s Wynston Johnson, though it went out of bounds. The Saints would record their first shot in the 17th minute, but Williams made a the save, keeping things scoreless. The Saints finally broke through in the 20th minute to take a 1-0 lead.

The Wolves were able to get a shot on goal in the 44th minute when Tre Bonaparte got a look, but it was saved by the Limestone keeper. That save resulted in a corner kick for Newberry, but they were unable to convert and the game went to halftime 1-0 in favor of the Saints. Williams ended the half with three saves, while the Wolves had three shots as a team, two courtesy of Bonaparte.

Bonaparte finished the game with two shots, both of which were on goal. He is now the team leader in both categories, having recorded six shots this season, four on goal. He is averaging 89 minutes per game for the Wolves, the highest on the team among players who have played in every game.

Newberry goalkeeper Williams had a career game, making 11 saves. He has now made 19 saves this season, which leads the conference. He is averaging nearly five saves per game.