NEWBERRY — Newberry College men’s and women’s tennis teams dropped decisions to Wingate last week.

For the women, junior Judit Gonzalez Agud won at no. 2 singles 0-6, 6-3, 6-4. However, the Wolves’ five-game winning streak was snapped with a 6-1 loss to the #13 Wingate Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs took the doubles point despite a 6-2 win from juniors Lucy Spice and Amy Griffiths at second doubles.

In singles play, Gonzalez Agud earned the only Newberry point of the afternoon. Playing at first singles for the second time this season, senior Elisa Aguirre lost in three sets, 7-5, 1-6, 3-6. Griffiths lost for only the second time this season, and first time at third singles, 2-6, 2-6. Spice only won one point at fourth singles and freshmen Ish Singh and Rosie Harfield both were defeated at fifth and sixth singles.

Even thought the team lost the match, Spice and Griffiths are 11-0 at second doubles as pairing this season and Gonzalez Agud won her seventh-overall singles match of the year.

For the men, Newberry sophomore Marcel Schomburg won both his matches Friday afternoon, but the Wolves lost to no. 16 Wingate, 6-1.

In doubles play, Schomburg and senior Ignacio Garcia de Sola were the only pairing to win. They defeated their first doubles opponents 6-4. Freshman Enzo Blavignat and junior Stratas Anastopoulo paired up for the first time this season at second doubles, but lost 5-7. Juniors Adam Black and Luke Layton lost 3-6 at third doubles.

In singles play, Schomburg was the only victorious Wolves player, winning 6-4, 6-3 at second singles. Blavignat fell 3-6, 3-6 at first singles, Garcia de Sola lost 2-6 at third singles, and Anastopoulo lost 1-6, 1-6 at fourth singles. Layton and Black both lost at the fifth and sixth singles courts.