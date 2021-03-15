Wassermann and Lee earn NCAA & SAC Player of the Week honors

NEWBERRY — Newberry field hockey freshman midfielder Caitlin Wassermann and junior goalkeeper Grace Lee were named the NCAA Division II National Field Hockey Players of the Week and South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Players of the Week for the third week of the season.

Wassermann was named offensive player of the week and Lee was named defensive player of the week by both the NCAA and SAC.

In the 4-1 win at Setzler Field against Belmont Abbey on Feb. 23, Wassermann contributed in a major way offensively for the Wolves, she registered a goal, an assist and three points with two shots on goal. The freshman from Sydney, Australia is second on the team in points (6), shots (8) and assists (2). She is third on the team in goals (2) and shots on goal (3).

Lee was spectacular at goalkeeper, playing all 60 minutes, allowing just one goal and stopping four shots for an .800 save percentage and moving her record to 2-0. The junior, from Seaford, Del., has started all three games the Wolves have played, allowing one only goal with seven saves for a .875 save percentage.

These are the first player of the week awards for both Wassermann and Lee.