NEWBERRY — Wolves women’s basketball freshman guard Payton Cronen was named the 2020-21 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball All-Freshman Team.

In her first year in the Scarlet and Gray, Cronen started 14 of the 20 games, making 47 of 114 three pointers attempted, second highest on the team in those categories.

Cronen put up a line for the ages against Coker on the road on Jan. 4, leading the offensive charge for the Wolves against the Cobras. She scored 32 points, was 11-22 from the field, 10-18 from deep and grabbed eight rebounds, each stat was a season and career high.

She scored in double figures in five other games this season. Against Limestone on Nov. 28, Cronen scored 18 points on 6-9 shooting from the field and 3-6 from three, grabbed five rebounds and had three steals. Against Carson-Newman on Dec. 2, Cronen scored 19 points on 7-11 shooting and 5-7 from the field.

This is the first SAC All-Conference award for Cronen.