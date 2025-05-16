WHITMIRE, S.C. — Whitmire’s varsity softball team found themselves in familiar territory for the second consecutive season after picking up another huge home playoffs win. The Lady Wolverines(18-6, 10-2 region 1-A) defeated McBee(14-6, 7-3 region 2-A) by the score of 4-1 in the second round of the 1A state playoffs.

Whitmire hosted a home playoffs game against McBee on Friday, May 9th for a chance to advance in the playoffs and get on step closer of reclaiming another district title.

The two teams had a pitcher’s duel and the game was scoreless for the first two innings of the ball game. Sophomore Kenleigh Epps got the start in the circle for Whitmire and she saved her best stuff for the playoffs.

Whitmire got on the scoreboard first at the bottom of the third inning to give themselves a 1-0 lead. Senior Cierra Jones drove in a run with a RBI single to extend their lead. The Lady Wolverines went into the fourth inning with a 2-0 lead.

The defensive battle and pitching duel continued as both teams struggle to get anything going on offense in this intense playoffs match.

The Wolverines had an offensive spark at the bottom of the fifth inning after freshman Autumn Gilliam was walked. Sophomore Chloe Hix took advantage of the opportunity and drove Gilliam in for the score after a RBI single. Whitmire had an opportunity to add some more runs, but three runners on base after get the bases loaded with two outs.

McBee felt the game slipping away and responded at the top of the sixth inning. Miscommunication in the outfield led to the visiting lady Panthers scoring to cut the deficit down, 3-1. Epps stop the bleeding with a strikeout and retiring two more batters to end the inning.

Whitmire added an insurance run at the bottom of the sixth after a base runner scored on a throwing error from the visitors. Epps would go on to finish the game and throw a complete game in the Wolverines win.

“It’s a big team win and like I said the other day after Wednesday’s win, this team is scrappy and they don’t quit. We put together some good at bats and were selfless. We laid some bunts down, CC had two and Chloe had one and someone else had a sacrifice bunt as well. That’s how you win the playoffs. They did that and played good defense. We didn’t make an error today,” said Wolverines head coach Andrew Campbell.

The two teams will meet again on Wednesday, May 14 in Whitmire. The lady Wolverines have a chance to end McBee’s season and advance to the 1A Lower State championship bracket with a win.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews