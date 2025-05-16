PROSPERITY, S.C. — The Rebels varsity baseball team are crowned district champions once again. Mid-Carolina(21-7, 9-0 region 3-AA) defeated Landrum(22-7, 10-2 region 1-AA) 9-7 at home on Wednesday, May 15 to capture their third consecutive district championship.

After rain delays in the early part of the week, the Rebels finally got their chance to defend their district title. Mid-Carolina got on the scoreboard first at the bottom of the first inning.

The Cardinals answered right back at the top of second inning with three runs of their own, which included a two-run home run over the left field wall. The visitors extended their lead at the top of the fourth inning with another run scored to take a 4-1 lead going into the fourth inning.

The Rebels and their hot bats responded like they always do. The home team scored seven runs at the bottom of the fourth inning to reclaim the lead, 8-4.

Landrum would make things interesting again with three runs scored in at the top of the fifth inning to cut into the Rebels’ deficit, 8-7. Mid-Carolina would add an insurance run at the bottom of the sixth inning and would hold onto the lead. Senior Kaden Myers would earn the save and secure their third consecutive district title.

“This group is built for this and we played a tough schedule for sure. I challenged them all year with good schools. Coach Henson got a group and they are some big ole’ strong kids that can hit. It was probably one of the better hitting groups we’ve faced all year,” said Rebels’ head coach Lindsey Stribble.

He continued, “This ballpark[Mid-Carolina home field] is going to give you some and take some away. Our pitchers got in some trouble but they battled. They had a big swing tonight with one that got out of here but our kids didn’t panic and kept playing. One of them told me, ‘coach we are going to be alright’. I am proud of them and we are district champs again but Upper State starts tomorrow because of all the rain so not much time to celebrate. We got to get the work done and come back out here tomorrow to beat a strong Strom Thurmond team.”

The Rebels lost to Storm Thurmond on Thursday, May 15 by the score of 5-3. They will be back in action on Saturday, May 17 on the road against Clinton. First pitch will be at 1:00 p.m.

