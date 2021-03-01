Women’s soccer sweeps SAC Player of the Week Awards

NEWBERRY — Jacqueline Aldrete and Courtney Velazquez have been named the AstroTurf Women’s Soccer Players of the Week, announced by the South Atlantic Conference office. This is the first weekly honor of their career for both players.

Aldrete, a junior from Oxnard, Calif., won the offensive player of the week award for her performance in Newberry’s 6-0 win over Emmanuel. She netted her first-career hat trick and recorded her second career multi-goal game. Aldrete needed just 3:42 to score her first goal, taking a pass from Jaidyn Jacobs and finding the back of the net. Aldrete would score twice in the second half, with both goals coming within the span of 11 minutes for Newberry. She is currently leading the conference in goals and points this season, while being tied for the conference lead in shots.

Velazquez, a senior from El Cajon, Calif., picked up defensive player of the week honors after playing all 90 minutes for the Wolves, playing a key role in shutting down the Lions offense, as the Wolves held Emmanuel to just five shots, with only three shots being on goal.