Handful of Wolves ranked regionally

NEWBERRY — Newberry senior Isiah Royal continues to be the no. 1 ranked wrestler in the nation (NCAA Division II) at 141 pounds, according to the latest rankings from the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

Senior Caleb Spears is also ranked, bringing home the no. 12 spot at 174 pounds. As a team, Newberry is ranked 20th in the nation.

Regionally, Newberry has a number of wrestlers ranking, as well, Zach Shupp is ranked no. 2 in the region at 125 pounds, while Royal sits atop the rankings at 141 pounds. Devan Moore is slotted as the no. 5 wrestler in the region at 149 pounds, followed by Will Evans, who is ranked sixth at 157 pounds. Caleb Spears is ranked second at 174 pounds, while Brandon Dickman is sixth at 197 pounds. The Newberry lineup is rounded out by Bowdy Boyce, who is ranked fourth in the region at 285 pounds.