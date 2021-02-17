Wolves rally in second half, come up short to Trojans

NEWBERRY — Newberry College junior guard Tai Giger tied his season-high point total with 18 on 50% (6-12) shooting, but the Wolves lost to the visiting Anderson Trojans, 70-69.

The Wolves were forced into a 19-day hibernation due to COVID-19 protocols. However, Newberry looked fresh in their return to action as they stormed to a 5-0 lead in the first two minutes. Junior forward QuanDaveon McCollum had eight points midway through the first half, but the Trojans had built a 14-11 lead by the 13:10 mark.

Anderson’s biggest lead of the opening frame came 13 minutes into the game as they owned a 12-point, 29-17 lead. Junior guard TJ Brown knocked down a three-pointer shortly thereafter to make the score 29-20, in favor of the Trojans. Newberry would keep their first half deficit within single digits, and never found themselves trailing by more than nine for the rest of the game. Sophomore guard Andrew Robinson and McCollum laid in back-to-back buckets during a seven-point scoring run with 7:03 left in the half. Anderson outscored the Wolves 14-10 in the last 6:35 of the first half.

By intermission, McCollum had totaled a game-high 16 points and was eyeing his career-high scoring total. He ended up tying his career-best by the final horn, contributing a game-high 26 points.

The Wolves opened the second half similarly to how they opened the first. Giger knocked down his third three of the game early in second half. Sophomore Robin Bedford and Giger both scored during a 7-0 Wolves run, spanning the first 3:16 of the half, cutting the Trojans’ lead to 43-41. A little over a minute later, Giger nailed his fourth deep-ball of the night to knot the score, 47-47. McCollum splashed a turnaround jumper with 13:01 left in the contest, which gave the Wolves a 51-49 lead.

The final 13:01 of regulation featured an exhilarating 11 lead changes and six ties. With less than four minutes to play, McCollum thrust himself into the spotlight and gave the Wolves a lead on three separate occasions by knocking down a jump shot and two layups. Anderson made a three with 1:19 remaining, giving them a a narrow 68-67 lead.

Freshman center Malakhi Stremlow was a monster on the glass all night long, grabbing ten total boards. One of his five offensive rebounds came with just 0:33 left in the game and he converted the layup to temporarily give his squad the lead. On the ensuing possession, the Wolves played tenacious defense, but allowed a step-back jumper from the Trojans with just 13 seconds left on the clock for a 70-69 lead.

The Wolves held for the last shot. Bedford found Stremlow for a potentially game-tying corner three with 0:02 remaining, but the freshman center just missed the big shot as time expired.

QUICK FACTS

• McCollum (26 points) and Giger (18 points) both matched their season-high scoring totals, set on Jan. 23, against UVA-Wise.

• As a team, the Wolves reached season-high totals of offensive (17) and total (43) rebounds.

• McCollum had a career night, recording career highs in rebounds (16) and field goals made (11).

• The Wolves featured two players with double-digit rebounds (McCollum, 16; Stremlow, 10) for the first time this season.